(WTVO) — Former Hawaii State Rep. and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party, calling it an “elitist cabal of warmongers.”

On Twitter, Gabbard said “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

“If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country. I invite you to join me,” she said.

Gabbard timed the announcement with the launch of a new YouTube series called “The Tulsi Gabbard Show.”

On the first episode, Gabbard said her decision was based on fear that “President Biden and Democratic Party elites have pushed us to the precipice of nuclear war, risking starting World War III and destroying the world as we know it.”

She explained that she ran for president in 2020 “because I knew that this is where we were headed. All the signs were there. I raised this issue every single day during the campaign and on the national debate stage for those of you who may have come to a town hall or who were watching, I’m sure you noticed, but the politicians and the media completely ignored it,” she said.

Gabbard did not say if she was considering joining the Republican Party.

In January 2020, Gabbard said “I will say, with our two party system, I think it is broken. And it’s largely broken because of the outsized amount of power that the two parties have, making it impossible for really there to be a viable independent or third party.”