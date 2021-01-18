U.S. Capitol on lockdown Monday after ‘external security threat’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown and buildings evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a smoke from a fire nearby triggered a security threat.

Capitol staff received a message around 10:30 a.m. ET reading, “Due to an external security threat under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE, staff and other personnel are directed to avoid coming to the Capitol Complex area until further notice. All personnel currently on the Capitol Complex are advised to stay indoors and away from windows and doors.”

BREAKING: Smoke rising behind Capitol building. Inauguration rehearsal appears to be evacuating. Emergency announcement playing at Capitol grounds. pic.twitter.com/86J9S8CsMY — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) January 18, 2021

According to DC Metro Police, a fire at a nearby military encampment sparked the lockdown, but no one was injured and the fire extinguished.

Washington D.C. is on edge as National Guard troops have been called to the city to defend against potential unrest during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

