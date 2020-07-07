U.S. to formally withdraw from World Health Organization

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the media during a press conference at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 on the situation regarding to the new coronavirus. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The United States is officially withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the agency’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hill, the White House has submitted its withdrawl notification to the United Nations secretary general on Tuesday.

The withdrawl won’t go into effect until July 6th, 2021.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the WHO for an alleged bias toward China, and for its slow response to the coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

The organization initially asserted that the coronavirus could not be spread via human-to-human transmission.

China first told the WHO about the presence of the virus on December 31st, after the WHO received reports through its intelligence system.

Subsequent evidence suggest that the virus was spreading in Wuhan as early as mid-November 2019.

Trump froze funding for the WHO in April as the administration reviewed its relationship with the agency. In May, Trump announced the U.S. would be terminating its ties.

The U.S. contributes $400 million annually to the World Health Organization, the agency’s largest contributor.

