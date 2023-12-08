WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The U.S. House on Wednesday passed the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS Act), which would strike down the Biden Administration’s mandate that two of every vehicles sold must be electric by 2032.

The measure now heads to the U.S. Senate.

Under the CARS Act, the EPA would be prevented from implementing future emissions regulations or limit the availability of gasoline or ethanol powered engines.

According to The Center Square, the measure won applause from the Illinois Corn Growers Association, who said that forcing farmers in rural areas to adopt EVs is unrealistic.

“Certain people choose cars for their lifestyles and that is a huge part of choice when you’re deciding what vehicle you have, and without infrastructure around to charge your car, why would you make that decision as a consumer to buy one,” said Illinois Corn’s director of public policy, Brad Stotler.

Nearly 4,000 car dealers, including the Napelton Auto Group, which has dealerships in Rockford, sent a letter to the White House opposing the EV mandate, citing a lack of demand from consumers.

The National Automobile Dealer Association reported that sales of EVs skyrocketed 50.7% over last year, with 1 million sold in the first 11 months of 2023.

BloombergNEF also reported that demand for EVs is increasing.

Stotler also said that a government mandate for EVs would impact Illinois farmers, saying, ““That could create demand destruction within the liquid fuels marketplace and therefore impact the use of ethanol and demand destruction for corn, as well.”