‘We’re funding the police’: Florida sending $1K bonuses to first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced plans to send $1,000 bonuses to first responders across the state.

“I thought it was important to recognize the service, to recognize the sacrifice, and I asked the legislature in this legislative session, we need to do bonuses for law enforcement,” DeSantis said. “Some wanted to defund the police, we’re funding the police, and then some.”

In March, DeSantis said he plans to use $200 million in federal stimulus money to cover the one-time payments.

He’s expected to share more information at a 1:30 p.m. press conference at the Temple Terrace Fire Department. The governor will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.