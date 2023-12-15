WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — In an effort to “save taxpayer dollars” and “tackle the climate crisis,” the Biden Administration on Thursday issued new guidelines instructing Federal employees to travel by electric vehicles (EVs) and trains for business travel.

The guidelines instruct Federal employees to rent an EV while on official travel if the cost of the EV is less than or equivalent to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

Civil servants are also instructed to use EV on taxi or rideshare platforms, such as Uber or Lyft, when available.

If a trip is less than 250 miles, government employees are advised to take a train rather than airplane or vehicle.

For local travel, employees will use subways, buses, or light rail.

The Biden administration has a goal of having 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by the year 2030.

To that end, the White House says leading U.S. organizations, including American Express, Marriott, Enterprise, Hertz, Lyft, Uber, BP, EVgo, and Siemens, have committed to increasing EV rental fleets and installing chargers across the nation.

Government agencies have 120 days to report to the Office of Management and Budget Memorandum and the White House Council on Environmental Quality on their plans to comply with the new guidelines.