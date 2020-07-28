White House to take steps to end DACA program

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Roberto Martinez, left, celebrates with other DACA recipients in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WTVO/AP) — The White House announced Tuesday that the United States will deny new applications for so-called “Dreamer” immigrants and will pursue steps to end the program after the Supreme Court rejected a plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. New applications were put on hold when the Trump administration moved to end the DACA program in September 2017 but two-year renewals have continued, with about 700,000 people currently covered.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program but kept a window open for him to try again. The White House, which considers DACA as illegal, has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November’s election.

A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017 but the administration was mum until Tuesday on whether it would start accepting new applications. The White House anticipates legal challenges.

DACA was started in 2012 by former President Barack Obama as a measure to shield people who were brought into the United States illegally, as children, from facing deportation. The program has faced various legal challenges, with arguments that it usurps U.S. constitutional law, fails to enforce Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, and was essentially a rewrite of the law by the sitting president.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

