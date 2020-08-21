Wisconsin election officials: Kanye off presidential ballot

FILE – Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials have decided to keep rapper Kanye West off the battleground states’ presidential ballot in November because he turned his nomination papers moments late.

The state Elections Commission voted 5-1 on Thursday to keep West and running mate Michelle Tidball’s names off the ballot.

A group of voters filed a complaint with the commission alleging West campaign workers turned his nomination papers in minutes after the 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5.

The commission also deadlocked 3-3 twice on whether to put Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on the ballot, which means he won’t appear on it.

