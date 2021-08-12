Wisconsin poll finds ‘unsettling’ feelings about government

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Gov. Evers on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, vetoed bills passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new poll finds a majority of Wisconsin residents think both state and national government is broken and there is also a growing feeling that the state is on the wrong track.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday also found dropping approval ratings for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and steady ratings for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

About a third of respondents said they weren’t confident in the results of the 2020 election and a wide majority of Republicans who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 said they have no plans to get inoculated.