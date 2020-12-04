ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate John Delaney has suggested giving Americans a $1,500 stimulus check in exchange for taking a COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC reported.
“The faster we get 75 percent of this country vaccinated, the faster we end COVID and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney said in an interview.
A Gallup poll found that 58% of Americans said they would get a vaccine, but Delaney said whether or not to take the vaccine has become a political issue.
“We have to create, in my judgment, an incentive for people to really accelerate their thinking about taking the vaccine,” Delaney said.
A second stimulus package has been deadlocked in Congress for months.
The Democrats have embraced a $908 billion approach from moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, among others. It would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send $160 billion to help state and local governments, boost schools and universities, revive popular “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Two pedestrians struck at Rockford roundabout
- Police guide that calls BLM, antifa terrorist groups draws outrage
- Would you take COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for $1,500 stimulus check?
- ‘Believe in miracles’: 21-year-old survives cardiac arrest, being taken off life support
- Pritzker shares details, timeline of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Illinois; Rockford to receive 4,875 doses
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!