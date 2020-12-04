Would you take COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for $1,500 stimulus check?

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate John Delaney has suggested giving Americans a $1,500 stimulus check in exchange for taking a COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC reported.

“The faster we get 75 percent of this country vaccinated, the faster we end COVID and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney said in an interview.

A Gallup poll found that 58% of Americans said they would get a vaccine, but Delaney said whether or not to take the vaccine has become a political issue.

“We have to create, in my judgment, an incentive for people to really accelerate their thinking about taking the vaccine,” Delaney said.

A second stimulus package has been deadlocked in Congress for months.

The Democrats have embraced a $908 billion approach from moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, among others. It would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send $160 billion to help state and local governments, boost schools and universities, revive popular “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines.

