‘You almost had me murdered’ | AOC dismisses help from Sen. Cruz on Robinhood chaos

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 16: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asks a question at a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The Republican-led committee was holding its first hearing on policing since the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR/AP) — The online trading platform Robinhood is moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors.

GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 Thursday as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who had placed market bets that the stock would fall.

Among the restrictions announced by Robinhood on Thursday was that investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases. Also, Robinhood will try to slow the amount of trading using borrowed money.

According to Motherboard, over half of Robinhood users own at least some stock in GameStop.

On Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Robinhood’s decision “unacceptable.”

“We now need to know more about Robinhood’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit,” she said. “As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

In a tweet, Senator Ted Cruz said he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez’s statement.

Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood.



This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations – especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cruz, reminding him of his apparent connection to the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, saying she is ‘happy to work with almost any other [republicans] that aren’t trying to get me killed.’

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.



Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.



In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Seven Democratic senators last week asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the actions of Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.