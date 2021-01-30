‘You almost had me murdered’ | AOC dismisses help from Sen. Cruz on Robinhood chaos

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR/AP) — The online trading platform Robinhood is moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors.
GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 Thursday as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who had placed market bets that the stock would fall.
Among the restrictions announced by Robinhood on Thursday was that investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases. Also, Robinhood will try to slow the amount of trading using borrowed money.
According to Motherboard, over half of Robinhood users own at least some stock in GameStop.
On Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Robinhood’s decision “unacceptable.”
“We now need to know more about Robinhood’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit,” she said. “As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”
In a tweet, Senator Ted Cruz said he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez’s statement.
Ocasio-Cortez responded to Cruz, reminding him of his apparent connection to the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, saying she is ‘happy to work with almost any other [republicans] that aren’t trying to get me killed.’
Seven Democratic senators last week asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the actions of Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.