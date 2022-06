WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court has plummeted to an all-time low.

The three week Gallup pool took place before Friday’s historic ruling. Americans’ confidence in the court sits at 25% according to the data. The previous low mark for the court was 31% back in 2014.

Confidence is down by double digits among Democrats and Independents, though it is essentially unchanged among Republicans.