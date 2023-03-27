(WTVO) — According to a new Wall Street Journal poll, values that once defined America, such as patriotism and religion, are losing their importance among its citizens.

The WSJ-NORC survey, conducted at the University of Chicago, found only 38% of respondents said patriotism was important, compared to 70% in 1998; 39% said religion was important, compared to 62% in 1998.

Tolerance for others, once deemed very important by 80% of Americans, has fallen to 58%, the study showed.

“These differences are so dramatic, it paints a new and surprising portrait of a changing America,’’ pollster Bill McInturff said.

Only 23% of adults under the age of 30 said having children was important.

The only subject that has grown in importance is money, with 43% of respondents citing it as important, compared with 31% in 1998.

The Journal quoted Kevin Williams, a commercial painter from Oregon, as saying he believed a sense of entitlement and a decline in community involvement, possibly because people are focusing on their own racial or cultural background rather that what Americans have in common, could be at the cause.

Others, including Janet Boyer, a former minister from Pennsylvania, said she believed patriotism “has turned into right-wing nationalism.”

The full results of the poll can be found here.