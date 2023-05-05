(WTVO) — Most Americans don’t believe that it’s possible for a person’s gender to be different than assigned at birth, and are opposed to “gender-affirming” treatments for children, according to a new poll.

According to a new Washington Post-KFF poll, 57% of adults said a person’s gender is determined at birth.

Nearly 7 in 10 adults oppose allowing children ages 10-14 access to medication that prevents the body from going through puberty, and 6 in 10 oppose giving 15-17 year olds access to hormone treatments.

“We can’t vote until we’re a certain age, we can’t smoke, drink or whatever, but we can change our bodies’ anatomy and how it works?” behavioral therapist Alyssa Wells, who participated in the survey, told the Post. “It just doesn’t seem like that’s okay to me.”

Three out of four adults surveyed said it was inappropriate to discuss transgender identities with students in kindergarten through fifth grades.

“Is that going to help these young people get a good job or a good spouse? Why would you introduce that subject to children when it has no life skills?” asked Valerie Johnson, a poll respondent, who said there was no place in schools for discussions on gender identities.

Six in ten respondents said transgender girls and women should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

“I think there is an advantage [for trans women], and you can’t put your head in the sand and pretend there isn’t,” according to Americo Lopes, a Dallas accountant who participated in the poll, comparing biological men competing against girls in women’s sports akin to athletes who use steroids.

However, a majority of Americans support laws prohibiting discrimination against trans people, including in K-12 schools, the poll found.

The poll asked the same questions of Americans who identified as transgender, with unsurprisingly different opinions.

Almost two-thirds of trans adults who participated in the poll said it was appropriate to discuss gender identity with the youngest children.

About 7 in 10 trans people said they believed transgender athletes should be allowed to participate in women’s sports. Also, 7 in 10 trans adults said it was appropriate for children between ages 10-14 to have access to puberty blockers.

The poll was conducted amount 1,338 adults, including 515 who identify as transgender.