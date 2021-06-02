Polo woman seriously injured in Ogle County crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car crash generic owen_1496766357674.jpg

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Polo woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at Pines Road and Lowell Park Road on Tuesday.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff, a box truck driven by Jaunot Nelson, 35, of Dallas, Texas, failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Marcia Dewey.

Dewey was taken to KSB Hospital and later air lifted to OSF Saint Anthony for serious injuries.

A juvenile passenger in her car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Nelson was cited for Disregarding an Official Traffic Control Device and Failure to Stop at an Intersection.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories