Polo woman seriously injured in Ogle County crash

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Polo woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at Pines Road and Lowell Park Road on Tuesday.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff, a box truck driven by Jaunot Nelson, 35, of Dallas, Texas, failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Marcia Dewey.

Dewey was taken to KSB Hospital and later air lifted to OSF Saint Anthony for serious injuries.

A juvenile passenger in her car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Nelson was cited for Disregarding an Official Traffic Control Device and Failure to Stop at an Intersection.