ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Medical experts are warning of the impact that poor air quality can have on your health, especially for young children and the elderly.

Those who have other respiratory conditions can be triggered by the hazy air.

“People want to go out, continue with their lives,” said Kevin Daniels, Respiratory Therapy Manager at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. “But essentially, when you have an air quality this poor, you can run into problems. If it becomes emergent and you don’t have the tools to deal with the exacerbation or flare-up at the time, it could be catastrophic.”

Local hospitals have seen a lot of people struggling with these conditions over these past few days.

“We’re starting to see an influx of patients in the ED,” said Daniels. “They’re coming in with the exacerbations. They’re flaring up. They’re requiring treatments.”

The pollen count has also been high. Those with allergies and other preexisting conditions can notice even minimal changes in their breathing with what is currently happening in the atmosphere.

“Your patients that have reactive airway disease can go into flare-ups a little bit more than some of your patients without those things,” said Daniels.

If you have respiratory diseases such as COPD or asthma, take your medications as prescribed.

But the biggest recommendation is to stay inside.

“Exposure is everything,” said Daniels. “If we can minimize exposure, there can be a world of difference.”