Poplar Grove man dead after Belvidere motorcycle crash

Belvidere, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates after an accident involving a motorcycle leaves a Poplar Grove man dead.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Illinois Route 76 and Spring Creek Road around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Investigators say a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old male from Rockford was turning northbound onto Illinois Route 76 when he struck a southbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 63-year-old Poplar Grove man.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
He has not been identified.
The driver of the SUV was also hurt. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
