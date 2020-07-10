Poplar Grove man dead after Belvidere motorcycle crash

Belvidere, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates after an accident involving a motorcycle leaves a Poplar Grove man dead.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Illinois Route 76 and Spring Creek Road around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old male from Rockford was turning northbound onto Illinois Route 76 when he struck a southbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 63-year-old Poplar Grove man.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

He has not been identified.

The driver of the SUV was also hurt. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

