Poplar Grove park gets expansion grant

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — West Grove Park, near Hwy. 76 and Whitting Road, is expanding thanks to a grant from the Belvidere Board of Realtors.



The update will have several new features including a pavilion with restrooms. Residents will also have the chance to weigh in on changes.

“Neighborhood parks are the backbone of our community,” Poplar Grove Village President Owen Costanza said.

The project comes at the same time village leaders are working with the Belvidere Park District to bring a new park to the village.

President Costanzo continued:”Those funds will come from gaming tax money, from the village, and then once we get the ball rolling on that park, like we did this park we’ll start seeking grants after that.”

The expansion project will begin as soon as weather permits.

