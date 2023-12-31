ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford cafe will be under new ownership in the new year.

Wired Cafe, located at 414 E. State Street, has been sold, according to the cafe’s owners, who will stay through January to help transition. The new owners, however, will take over operations beginning Monday, January 1.

The sale was not planned in advance, according to ownership, opportunities reportedly pushed the sale to fruition.

Wired Cafe was opened in 2010 by Shanna Hill, her mom, Crystal, and sister, Maggie.

While providing customers with a full espresso bar, the coffee shop offered a variety of food options.

The identity of the new owners has not been released.