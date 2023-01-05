ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One area’s most popular go-to spots for hot dogs is no longer accepting cash from customers who use the drive-thru.

Portillo’s is making the changes effective Jan. 16 at all locations.

Cash payment will still be accepted for food paid for inside their restaurants.

“We are going cashless only in our drive-thru,” the company wrote in a statement to WGN. “This creates a faster, smoother service for our guests and is safer for our team members. We will only accept cash inside our restaurants. We’d be happy to accept credit or debit cards outside or serve cash guests inside.”

The Rockford Portillo’s location is at 6090 E. State St.