ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area on Monday.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, storm damage was reported in Joliet and Wheaton.

The NWS did issue a tornado warning in central DuPage County on Monday morning, where storm rotation was indicated by radar.

“At this time, we have been able to confirm that at least two brief tornadoes touched down in the NWS Chicago forecast area: one in far wester Joliet and one on the far north side of Naperville,” the NWS said.

Two other tornado touchdowns were reported on Staley and Kearns Road in Champaign County, and another on Interstate 57 near Exit 240.

Twitter user Matt Reardon posted a photo of the possible tornado in Champaign at 8:47 a.m., while user Andrew Pritchard shared a photo of a second tornado north of Urbana at 8:55 a.m.