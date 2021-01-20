@POTUS Twitter account officially resets for President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — President Joe Biden is officially on Twitter.

Very shortly after Biden, now the 46th President of the United States, took the oath of office on Wednesday afternoon, the official @POTUS account was handed over.

The official @WhiteHouse account was also given to the Biden administration, as was the @VP account, to now-Vice President Kamala Harris.

A new development in the transition of the POTUS account is that previous followers of the account will not automatically move over. Instead, followers of former President Donald Trump will now have to re-follow Biden in order to follow the Commander in Chief.

So what happens to Trump’s tweets on that account?

As with the previous Twitter feed of former President Barack Obama, Trump’s tweets will be archived. Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s personal account days after his supporters broke into the Capitol, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” After that happened, Trump tried to post a statement on the @POTUS and @TeamTrump accounts, but those tweets were removed and Twitter permanently suspended the @TeamTrump account.

President Biden’s first tweet is pinned and was originally posted on Jan. 14, explaining the transition: