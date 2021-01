ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford city officials, several intersections near downtown Rockford are without power and functional stoplights.

Drivers are asked to treat intersections as four-way stops.

According to the ComEd outage map, nearly 1,000 customers are affected. The first outage was reported shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The outages are expected to be fixed around 3:30 p.m.

INTERSECTION OUTAGES: We are aware of several intersections throughout the community without power and, therefore, no lights due to a ComEd issue. If you encounter an intersection with no power, please treat it as a four-way stop. ComEd is working to resolve the issue. — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) January 25, 2021

