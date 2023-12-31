CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Powerball jackpot has risen after no one won the $760 million grand prize on Saturday.

According to Powerball’s website, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Jan.1, 2024, is $810 million. The winning numbers for the last drawing were: 10, 11, 26, 27, and 34 with a Powerball of 7.

Two people in Texas and West Virginia won $2 million, and there were $1 million winners in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The last time someone won the Powerball was a $1.765 Billion prize that was won on Oct. 11 in California.

