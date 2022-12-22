ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five Prairie State Legal Services locations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, because of inclement weather and unsafe road conditions.
Staff at the following locations will be working remotely Thursday.
Joliet
18 West Cass St.
5th Floor
Joliet, IL 60432
Kankakee
87 S. Schuyler Ave.
Suite 350
Kankakee, IL 60901
Waukegan (closing at noon)
325 West Washington
Street Suite 100
Waukegan, IL 60085
West Suburban (closing at noon)
31W001 E. North Ave.
Suite 200
West Chicago, IL 60185
Woodstock
400 Russel Court
Woodstock, IL 60098
“We plan to reopen after the holiday as scheduled on Tuesday, December 27,” said Thomas Masseri, manager of marketing and communications.
The closure does not affect the Rockford location at 303 N. Main St.
Prairie State Legal Services provides legal services to low-income communities in Illinois.