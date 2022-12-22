ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five Prairie State Legal Services locations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, because of inclement weather and unsafe road conditions.

Staff at the following locations will be working remotely Thursday.

Joliet

18 West Cass St.

5th Floor

Joliet, IL 60432

Kankakee

87 S. Schuyler Ave.

Suite 350

Kankakee, IL 60901

Waukegan (closing at noon)

325 West Washington

Street Suite 100

Waukegan, IL 60085

West Suburban (closing at noon)

31W001 E. North Ave.

Suite 200

West Chicago, IL 60185

Woodstock

400 Russel Court

Woodstock, IL 60098

“We plan to reopen after the holiday as scheduled on Tuesday, December 27,” said Thomas Masseri, manager of marketing and communications.

The closure does not affect the Rockford location at 303 N. Main St.

Prairie State Legal Services provides legal services to low-income communities in Illinois.