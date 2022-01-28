Pregnant Man emoji coming to Apple iPhones

(WTVO) — Apple’s new iOS 15.4 will include emoji’s for a “Pregnant Man” and “Pregnant Person.”

The Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person emoji’s were announced by Emojipedia last year. The company said the characters “may be used for representation by trans men, non-binary people, or women with short hair—though, of course, use of these emoji is not limited to these groups.”

The emoji can also be used to “display a food baby, a very full stomach caused by eating a large meal,” according to Emojipedia’s Jane Solomon.

Apple’s stylized versions of the new emoji’s will come in five different skin tones.

Progressive advocates say a person born biologically female but who identifies as a man can give birth because they have the reproductive organs to do so.

But others argue making pregnancy all-inclusive erases biological attributes that make women different from men.