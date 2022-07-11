PLANO, Texas (WTVO) — A pregnant woman in Texas told police her unborn child counted as a passenger when she was cited for driving alone in the HOV lane.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Brandy Bettone, of Plano, Texas was driving alone in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane reserved for carpooling when she was pulled over by police and given a ticket.

“I pointed to my stomach and said, ‘My baby girl is right here. She is a person,'” Bettone said.

“One kind of brushed me off when I mentioned this is a living child, according to everything that’s going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” Bettone said. “He was like, ‘I don’t want to deal with this….Ma’am, it means two persons outside of the body.”

She was given a $215 citation.

In Texas, abortion is illegal following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v Wade. Texas has worked to define a fetus as a “person” in the state’s penal code, according to CNN.