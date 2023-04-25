(WTVO) – President Joe Biden is running for re-election in the 2024, he announced Tuesday morning.

In his new campaign video with Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden says freedom is one of the main reasons he is running again, after being in a “battle for the soul of America” when he first ran four years ago.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom,” President Biden said.

The announcement sets the stage for a likely rematch with former president Donald Trump, a frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Both candidates faced questions over whether they would run again at their age. President Biden is the oldest American president at the age of 80, and would be 86 by the end of his second term. Trump is 76 years old.