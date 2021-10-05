President Biden to visit Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – President Joe Biden will visit Chicago later this week.

The president will be in the city on Thursday to stump for his “Build Back Better” plan as well, after U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge was in the the city.

He will reportedly stress the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as highlight businesses with vaccine mandates.

The president was supposed to visit the city last week, but the White House rescheduled the trip so he could meet with lawmakers, and focus on the budget and infrastructure bills.