President Biden to visit Crystal Lake on Wednesday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, July 7th, President Joe Biden is expected to visit Crystal Lake, in McHenry County.

President Biden has been on the road, trying to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package

The president was in La Crosse, Wisconsin last week, hoping to boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs.

“This infrastructure bill signals to the world that we can function, we can deliver,” Biden said. “We can do significant things, show that America is back.”

In April, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

White House officials issued an internal memo that highlights how the largest investment in transportation, water systems and services in nearly a century would boost growth. The memo notes that the total package is four times the size of the infrastructure investment made a dozen years ago in response to the Great Recession and the biggest since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s.

