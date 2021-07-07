President Biden visiting Illinois Wednesday, will talk American Families Plan

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — President Joe Biden will visit Illinois Wednesday — his first visit to the state since taking office.

Biden will appear at McHenry County Community College to promote his near trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. One of the key items in the package is making college more affordable.

He will also discuss his American Families Plan, which will include creating free community college, extending the child tax credit, and achieving universal pre-K education.

Biden carried Crystal Lake during the 2020 election. However, McHenry County voted in favor of former President Donald Trump.

One thing that is not known is if Biden will address the gun violence issue that is plaguing Chicago.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Biden will be greeted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot at Chicago O’Hare Airport Wednesday morning.

The White House did not say if the two will hold a meeting before he heads to the northwest suburbs.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and other Democratic politicians, will be attendance during the president’s visit.