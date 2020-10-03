President Trump is in better condition, no longer has fever says doctors

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s doctors say the president is doing well, is fever-free and isn’t having difficulty breathing after contracting the coronavirus.
Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s physician, says while the president had fatigue, nasal congestion and coughing, his symptoms are resolving and improving.
He said Trump was not on oxygen Saturday or when he was with their medical team Friday. But a person familiar with Trump’s condition says the president was given oxygen at the White House before being taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon.
Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, says the president went through a “very concerning” period Friday. He says the 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.
