President Trump is in better condition, no longer has fever says doctors

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. – President Trump announced early on October 2, 2020, that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be going into quarantine after they were both found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s doctors say the president is doing well, is fever-free and isn’t having difficulty breathing after contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s physician, says while the president had fatigue, nasal congestion and coughing, his symptoms are resolving and improving.

He said Trump was not on oxygen Saturday or when he was with their medical team Friday. But a person familiar with Trump’s condition says the president was given oxygen at the White House before being taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, says the president went through a “very concerning” period Friday. He says the 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.

