President Trump receives 2nd nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at MBS International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Freeland, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WTVO) — A Swedish Parliament member has nominated the Trump administration for a Nobel Prize for its work in Kosovo and Serbia after a Norwegian politician nominated Trump last week.

Magnus Jacobson, a member of Sweden’s Christian Democrats party, said Friday, “I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.”

I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace. pic.twitter.com/XuhkLbHZAV — Magnus Jacobsson (@magnusjacobsson) September 11, 2020

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who worked as a special envoy between Kosovo and Serbia, celebrated the news on Twitter.

Last week, Trump administration officials persuaded the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to set their political disputes aside and allow for economic relations to develop.

After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs.

Kosovo’s Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

Trump said Serbia has committed to open a commercial office in Jerusalem this month and move its embassy there in July.

Serbia’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is a nod to both Israel and the United States. The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and moved the U.S. embassy there in May 2018.

Until now, Kosovo, a predominantly Muslim country, has never before recognized Israel nor has Israel recognized Kosovo.

“Kosovo will be the first majority-Muslim country to open an embassy in Jerusalem,” Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “As I’ve said in recent days, the circle of peace and recognition of Israeli is widening and is expected to add additional countries.”

President Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday by Norwegian politicain Christian Tybring-Gjedde, for his work in negotiating a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emerates.

The administration brokered a deal for Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations. That was followed by the first commercial flight between Israel and the UAE, with neighboring Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to allow such flights to pass through their airspace. Additional Arab states, including Sudan, Bahrain and Oman, have been identified as countries that might also normalize relations with Israel.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees,” Tybring-Gedde said in an interview on Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

