President Trump to visit Janesville on Saturday

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a rally in support of law and order on the South Lawn of the White House on October 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited over two thousand guests to hear him speak just a week after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump once again is planning to visit Janesville on Saturday, October 17th.

The president had previously been scheduled to visit Janesville before his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Donations to attend the fundraiser will start at $1,000. No other information about the event have been released.

Anyone interested in attending can click here for more details.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

