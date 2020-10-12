President Trump to visit Janesville on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump once again is planning to visit Janesville on Saturday, October 17th.
The president had previously been scheduled to visit Janesville before his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Donations to attend the fundraiser will start at $1,000. No other information about the event have been released.
Anyone interested in attending can click here for more details.
