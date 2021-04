(WTVO) — “Welcome 2 America,” an unreleased album by Prince, is set to be released in July.

The album was recorded in 2010 and “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice,” according to the Prince Estate.

The title track from the album was released Thursday.

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.