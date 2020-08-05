Pritzker considering fines for those not wearing mask in public

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said it’s “worthy of considering” fines for people who do not wear masks in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Pritzker made the remarks during a press conference on Monday to announce Illinois’ new $5 million public awareness campaign to encourage residents to wear masks.

The governor said it’s worth considering fines, akin to tickets for those who don’t wear seatbelts in cars.

“Look, the first thing that we ought to do is make sure that we’re enforcing and the way to do that… is first to warn, because the idea here is not to chase people down on the street and say, you know, ‘Hey, you’re not wearing a mask and I’m gonna throw a ticket at you,'” Pritzker said.

“The first thing is to ask them, remind people, it’s often the case people have it in their pocket,” he continued. “They have it with them or they have one at home and they’ve just forgotten. And it’s time for them to remember now that they need to wear it.”

“People who refuse to wear a mask, people who are entering public premises where they know they’re supposed to wear a mask and who have been reminded, and who aren’t – those people certainly should be, you know, reminded again by police and ultimately, if they’re absolutely refusing in public, they’re putting other people at risk. So it’s worthy of considering fine at a local level,” he said.

