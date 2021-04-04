Pritzker ends mobile Sports Betting Registration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Bettors must now go inside casinos to register for sports betting apps in Illinois.

Governor Pritzker rolled back a COVID measure that allowed people to register remotely for the apps. The sports betting law that passed in 2019 requires people to go in casinos for the sign up process, but Pritzker changed the rule to keep people distanced due to COVID.

Illinois recently became home to two new sports books. Several Casinos now have books up and running, but in order to actually place bets, Bettors need to be in Illinois, and register inside the casino after Pritzker’s executive order ended.