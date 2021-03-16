Pritzker expected to reveal plans for Phase 5, full reopening of Illinois later this week

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to unveil his plan for a full reopening of the state later this week.

To take the next step of the “Restore Illinois” plan, the head of the state health department said Illinois will need to get a majority of seniors vaccinated and reach benchmarks for overall vaccinations and COVID-19 related deaths.

A spokesperson for the governor said Pritzker is talking with health officials about a step-by-step approach of gradually moving into Phase 5.

Under Phase 5, all sectors of the economy can fully re-open. That includes festivals, conventions, and other large gatherings of all sizes. The state is currently in Phase 4. Masks will likely still be a mainstay.

Pritzker in February said that a wide supply of vaccine doses and widespread inoculation is crucial to entering Phase 5.

“Each month the supply increases and we are fulfilling on the major demand that exists now and we will get to the point where there will be a vaccine for anybody, anytime they ask for it,” Pritzker said in February.

Federal health officials have said it will likely be June before most Americans have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s top doctor says key numbers have been trending in the right direction. On Monday, COVID-19 case numbers were the lowest since July.