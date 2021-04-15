Pritzker grants $200k to Rockford Park District for stormwater runoff project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District is receiving $204,000 in funding to implement the Levings Lake Stormwater Treatment Train project.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim made the announcement on Thursday

The funding is part of Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

“Protecting Illinois communities and businesses from persistent flooding and water damage is a top priority for my administration which is why the Rebuild Illinois capital plan has funding specifically dedicated to green infrastructure initiatives,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Through the Levings Lake Stormwater Treatment Train project, the residents of Rockford Park District will have increased protection against excess stormwater and peace of mind that their homes and families are safe.”

The project is meant to increase stormwater infiltration to relieve flooding immediately downstream in Levings Lake and the South Fork Kent Creek.

“This is a great investment for the Rockford Park District at Levings Lake,” said Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford). “I remember this being a topic of discussion when I was a member of the Rockford Park District Foundation Board – and now, we are able to take the necessary steps to improve native vegetation in the park and the overall experience for Rockford residents.”

“Investing resources into Levings Park to address these issues is important to the park district and the city of Rockford,” said Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). “This funding will help the park continue to serve as a great resource for the community.”

The total project budget is $240,000, with Illinois EPA providing $204,000 in grant funds and the District providing $36,000 in matching funds.

