Pritzker hints he may not seek second term

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has spent at least $3 million of his own money for state expenses including staff raises and building renovations. Experts call the practice is troubling because money spent from private funds isn’t subject to open records laws and that it gives wealthy candidates an edge. A Pritzker spokeswoman defended the practice, saying the Democrat believes Illinoisans are worth investing in. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has hinted he may not seek a second term.

The governor told WLS on Thursday, “I haven’t talked to my family completely about this and I need to spend time with them had to have that conversation. So I’ll get back to you shortly. I promise.”

A political insider reportedly told the outlet that First Lady MK Pritzker is not happy with the demands of her husband’s job. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pritzker family were forced to quarantine in different houses, with his family sometimes out of state.

“It’s a long decision process. This is a hard job. You know it takes you away from your family quite a lot. That is part of the job that I haven’t enjoyed is being away from my kids and my wife,” Pritzker said.

Political observers believe Pritzker will run again in 2022.

Pritzker is a co-founder of the Pritzker Group, which owns the Hyatt hotel chain and has an estimated personal worth of $3.4 billion.