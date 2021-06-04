Pritzker hints he may not seek second term

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has hinted he may not seek a second term.
The governor told WLS on Thursday, “I haven’t talked to my family completely about this and I need to spend time with them had to have that conversation. So I’ll get back to you shortly. I promise.”
A political insider reportedly told the outlet that First Lady MK Pritzker is not happy with the demands of her husband’s job. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pritzker family were forced to quarantine in different houses, with his family sometimes out of state.
“It’s a long decision process. This is a hard job. You know it takes you away from your family quite a lot. That is part of the job that I haven’t enjoyed is being away from my kids and my wife,” Pritzker said.
Political observers believe Pritzker will run again in 2022.
Pritzker is a co-founder of the Pritzker Group, which owns the Hyatt hotel chain and has an estimated personal worth of $3.4 billion.