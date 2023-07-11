SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Several counties across Illinois will now have greater access to state resources and emergency personnel as they recover from severe weather.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington counties due to weather occurring on June 29 through July 4.

The areas saw heavy rains, flash flooding, hail, and tornadoes.

“Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damages due to last week’s torrential rain and severe weather,” Pritzker said. “To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank (the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security) for their ongoing coordination.”

The National Weather Service confirmed twisters in central Illinois, with wind gusts surpassing 100 miles per hour.

Some locations saw up to eight inches of rainfall, with downed trees causing power outages.

The storms also caused disruptions to transportation due to flash flooding and debris on the roadways.

The disaster proclamation comes on the heels of some Chicago leaders calling Pritzker out over the state’s response to flooding. Equally frustrated were some Chicago residents impacted by flooding, who hoped for transparency and additional resources.

“It’s heartbreaking to see furniture out in the alley,” said Austin resident Roman Morrow, who stated Monday that severe weather caused his basement to flood. “It’s really bad. People pumping water. It is not just a little bit of water. It is gallons and gallons of water.

“If you go to other neighborhoods, you see they are getting the resources, and you’re saying, ‘What about us?’”

The disaster proclamation takes effect immediately.