Pritzker issues guidelines for Illinois move to Phase 5 reopening on June 11th

Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. Pritzker released guidelines Friday for the state’s anticipated move into a full reopening on June 11th.

With steady decreases in new positive coronavirus infections, and over 67% of residents age 18 and older receiving at least one vaccine dose, Pritzker will lift restrictions on business capacity limits, and outdoor and school masking requirements.

“After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before – returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place.”

The state’s guidance reads as follows:

Upon entering Phase 5, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The State will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated persons, and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregate settings, in health care settings, as well as in schools, day cares, and educational institutions pursuant to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and CDC guidance. Businesses and local municipalities can put in place additional mitigations as they deem appropriate.

Under Phase 5, all sectors of the economy can resume at regular capacity. Phase 5 also marks the return of traditional conventions, festivals, and large events without capacity restrictions.

Large gatherings of all sizes can resume across all industry settings, and Phase 5 removes requirements that businesses institute mandatory social distancing in seated venues as well as daily health screenings of employees and visitors.

Businesses and venues should continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors. Businesses and venues may also continue to put in place additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.

Illinois will continue to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated persons, as well as all individuals while (1) on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and in transportation hubs, such as airports and train and bus stations; (2) in congregate facilities such as correctional facilities, veterans’ homes, and long-term care facilities, group homes, and residential facilities; and (3) in healthcare settings.