Pritzker: No masks required for vaccinated people in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker updated the state’s current executive order Monday to reflect the CDC’s recent guidance, meaning fully vaccinated residents no longer are required to wear masks.

The CDC continues to require masks for everyone in healthcare settings, in congregate settings and on transit. In addition, in line with CDC guidance, the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) require masks in schools. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services requires masks in daycare.

“Getting vaccinated is the ultimate protection from COVID-19 and the quickest ticket back to normal life,” said Pritzker. “With public health experts now saying fully vaccinated people can safely remove their masks in most settings, I’m pleased to follow the science and align Illinois’ policies with the CDC’s guidance. I also support the choice of individuals and businesses to continue to mask out of an abundance of caution as this pandemic isn’t over yet.”

“While the updated guidance from the CDC is welcome news, let me remind everyone that this guidance is only for those people who are fully vaccinated,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

As of Monday, more than 4.6 million Illinoisans are fully vaccinated — 58% of residents 16+, 64% of residents 18+ and 86% of residents 65+.

According to the updated directive, fully vaccinated people can:

• Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

• Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel

• Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States

• Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings

• Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic

• Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations