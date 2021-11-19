Pritzker on Rittenhouse verdict: ‘Shooting unarmed citizens is fundamentally wrong’

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago. Not everyone’s happy with Gov. Pritzker’s budget proposal. But the “pain,” the deep cuts and the across-the-board tax increases which the Democrat predicted would follow last fall’s amendment to generate more income tax revenue, which voters defeated, hasn’t materialized. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has spoken out about the not-guilty verdict delivered Friday by a jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Rittenhouse was on trial and faced charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Friday, he was found not guilty on all counts.

Pritzker took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying the two men who were killed, 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, “deserved to be alive today. They deserved justice.”

“We must do better than this,” he said.

Read the full statement below: