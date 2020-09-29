Pritzker quarantines after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and other close contacts are self-isolating for a 14-day period after an office staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

According to the governor’s office, the staffer tested negative on Wednesday during a weekly test, but after experiencing symptoms, tested again on Monday and confirmed positive.

The staffer was allegedly with the governor at events on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Although Pritzker and his staff were wearing masks, he and all other close contacts of the staffer are self quarantining for 14-days.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

