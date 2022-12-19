BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says there is hope for the Belvidere Assembly Plant Stellantis says it will idle on Feb. 28.

On Dec. 15, Pritzker stated that Stellantis has enough land to convert the Belvidere facility, where the Jeep Cherokee is currently assembled, to an EV plant. He says he hopes the company will consider that option and keep as many of the 1,300 existing workers employed.

“EV is a much larger enterprise,” Pritzker said. “Typically they are co-locating, which is something Stellantis is especially focused on. They need a lot of land, but fortunately, Belvidere has a lot of land, and they own that land. I think we are in a good position to help them into what is the next phase of manufacturing in Belvidere.”

Stellantis has not announced plans for Belvidere Assembly beyond Feb. 28, but said in a release on Dec. 9 that it is eyeing ways to potentially repurpose the site. While all employees will face a six-month layoff, the company says it will attempt to transfer as many people as possible to other facilities in places like Detroit, Ohio, and Virgina.

“This difficult but necessary action will result in indefinite layoffs, which are expected to exceed six months,” the statement said. “The company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid-off employees in open full-time positions as they become available.”

The Illinois Freedom Caucus has also urged Pritzker to help turn Belvidere Assembly into an electric-vehicle plant.

“The plant is being closed for a variety of factors, but one of the main reasons cited is the cost to transition to the manufacturing of electric vehicles,” the group said in a statement. “Given the Pritzker Administration’s eagerness to promote electric vehicles, the question has to be asked, why couldn’t Illinois convince Stellantis to repurpose the Belvidere plant?”

In 2021, Pritzker introduced an energy policy with a goal of at least 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by 2030. Where those vehicles would be made has not been announced.

But, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, electric-vehicle makers like Rival and Lion Electric are urging the governor to “join states and governors around the country in committing to a clean transportation future.”

Belvidere Assembly opened in 1965. Numerous Chrysler and Dodge vehicles have been assembled there in the last 57 year such as the Jeep Cherokee, Plymouth Fury, Dodge Charger, Jeep Patriot, Dodge Dart, and Chrysler New Yorker.