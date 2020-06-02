Pritzker signs bill allowing for alcohol delivery in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurants and bars can now deliver cocktails thanks to a new law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday.
According to the law, cocktails can be delivered in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-proof cap or seal by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over the age of 21.
Cocktails cannot be delivered by a 3rd party delivery company.
“Restaurants and bars are beloved businesses in so many of our communities and also some of the hardest hit from the COVD-19 pandemic,” said Pritzker. “This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more. As we move forward, I am fully committed to taking every action available to us and pursuing all resources at the state and federal level to support this critical industry.”
MORE HEADLINES:
- Live updates: George Floyd protests continue nationwide
- Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
- George W. Bush issues statement on ‘brutal suffocation’ of George Floyd: ‘It is time for us to listen’
- State of Minnesota files complaint against police in Floyd’s death
- Illinois adds 1,614 coronavirus cases Tuesday, another 113 deaths
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!