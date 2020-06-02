Pritzker signs bill allowing for alcohol delivery in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurants and bars can now deliver cocktails thanks to a new law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday.

According to the law, cocktails can be delivered in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-proof cap or seal by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over the age of 21.

Cocktails cannot be delivered by a 3rd party delivery company.

“Restaurants and bars are beloved businesses in so many of our communities and also some of the hardest hit from the COVD-19 pandemic,” said Pritzker. “This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more. As we move forward, I am fully committed to taking every action available to us and pursuing all resources at the state and federal level to support this critical industry.”

