Pritzker signs bill to make mail-in voting permanent in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some voting options that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic are staying in place for the future.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill making curbside and mail-in voting permanent.

The bill also sets up voting centers where voters can cast ballots regardless of their precinct, as long as they’re in the election’s jurisdiction.

Pritzker’s move comes as voting laws are being debated across the country. Republicans ague for stricter laws regarding voter ID to secure elections against voter fraud; Democrats argue that voter ID laws disproportionately impact and disenfranchise minority voters.

The date of the General Election in November is now a state holiday. Next year’s primary will also move from March 15th to June 28th.