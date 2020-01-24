Pritzker signs law capping insulin co-pays in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA/WTVO) — Friday, Governor JB Pritzker signed a law making Illinois the second state in the country to cap out-of-pocket costs of insulin to $100 per month.

The bill co-sponsored by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).

“I have seen the struggles people with diabetes face every day,” Stadelman said. “Diabetes is a lifelong affliction for those who have it. It shouldn’t also be the cause of financial stress for their families. Without adequate insurance, many people with diabetes can’t afford the insulin they need to survive.”

It also requires the Department of Insurance, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to issue an insulin pricing report to the public detailing findings on insulin practicing practices and recommendations to control and prevent overpricing of prescription insulin drugs.

The signing was attended by diabetes advocates, patients and families affected by skyrocketing insulin costs.

The law goes into effect in January 2021.

