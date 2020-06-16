Pritzker signs vote by mail bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday which would provide vote by mail applications to all recent voters and make election day a state holiday.
By signing the bill, every voter who voted in the 2018 Election, the 2019 Consolidated Election and the 2020 Primary Election would be sent an application for a mail-in ballot.
It also makes election day a state holiday for schools.
“In the face of a pandemic, massive economic upheaval, and renewed calls for racial justice, it’s more important than ever that Illinoisans can hold accountable a truly representative and transparent government – and that means ensuring all eligible residents can wield their right to vote in a way that doesn’t risk their personal health,” said Pritzker.
“Sending vote by mail applications to residents who have participated in recent elections will allow more people to exercise that right from the safety of their own homes and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” he continued.
A separate amendment to the legislation will also lower the age for election judges to 16. That amendment is in the Rules Committee, and will come up on the floor.
Many of the changes that come from the bill only apply to the 2020 General Election in November.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Beijing closes all schools again over new coronavirus outbreak
- Wisconsin man seen wearing KKK hood and robe while walking dog
- Illinois governor signs legislation to expand mail-in voting
- Illinois reports 72 new COVID-19 deaths, 623 new cases in 24 hours
- Marines give special salute to WWII veteran in hospice
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!